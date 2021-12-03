Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $389.68 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $381.08 and a 200 day moving average of $366.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

