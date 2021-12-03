Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCH. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $172.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.39. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.95 and a fifty-two week high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

