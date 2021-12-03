Investec Initiates Coverage on Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)

Stock analysts at Investec began coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

