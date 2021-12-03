Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE):

11/19/2021 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

11/18/2021 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

11/12/2021 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

10/13/2021 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $3.34 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $137.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 61,080 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 388.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 54,787 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 704.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 307,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 268,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

