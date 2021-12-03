Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pets at Home Group (PETS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pets at Home Group (LON: PETS):

11/24/2021 – Pets at Home Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Pets at Home Group had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/23/2021 – Pets at Home Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Pets at Home Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 555 ($7.25) price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Pets at Home Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 555 ($7.25) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Pets at Home Group had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/3/2021 – Pets at Home Group had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 575 ($7.51). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Pets at Home Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Pets at Home Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Pets at Home Group had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

PETS traded down GBX 2.19 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 461.81 ($6.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,018,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. Pets at Home Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 483.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 798.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

