Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pets at Home Group (PETS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pets at Home Group (LON: PETS):
- 11/24/2021 – Pets at Home Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on the stock.
- 11/23/2021 – Pets at Home Group had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 11/23/2021 – Pets at Home Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on the stock.
- 11/17/2021 – Pets at Home Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 555 ($7.25) price target on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – Pets at Home Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 555 ($7.25) price target on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Pets at Home Group had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 11/3/2021 – Pets at Home Group had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 575 ($7.51). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Pets at Home Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Pets at Home Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on the stock.
- 10/26/2021 – Pets at Home Group had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
PETS traded down GBX 2.19 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 461.81 ($6.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,018,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. Pets at Home Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 483.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 798.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.
Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.