Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $113.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

CSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.00.

NYSE:CSR opened at $105.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.49, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.65. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $108.19.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at $509,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.