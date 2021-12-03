Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives $39.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVTA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of Invitae stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $15.15. 106,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,612,130. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.71. Invitae has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 12.08.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock worth $987,024 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invitae by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Invitae by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invitae by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

