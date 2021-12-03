Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 356,306 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invitae were worth $9,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invitae by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Invitae by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invitae by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock worth $987,024 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NVTA stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.71.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.