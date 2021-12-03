Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the October 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 792,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IINX traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 234,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,471. Ionix Technology has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

About Ionix Technology

Ionix Technology, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent electronic equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts. The Smart Energy segment include portable power banks that is intended to be utilized as a power source for electronic devices such as the iphone, ipad, mp3/mp4 players, PSP gaming systems, and cameras.

