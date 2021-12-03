iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $73.97

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.97 and last traded at $74.30, with a volume of 14607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.31.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iRobot by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

