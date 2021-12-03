ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IS. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Get ironSource alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ironSource by 13.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ironSource by 16.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ironSource by 175.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ironSource by 23.5% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ironSource during the third quarter worth $52,000. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ironSource stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $7.97. 2,920,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,551. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75. ironSource has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.