iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 173,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 501,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 108,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV opened at $74.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.87. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

