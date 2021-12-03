iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $182.23 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.47 and a 200 day moving average of $178.39.

