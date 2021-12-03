iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Holdings Cut by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 132,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.39. 3,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,139. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68.

