iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Up 40.7% in November

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the October 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of WOOD opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.91. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $98.98.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 50,143 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 74,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 46,742 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.