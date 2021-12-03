iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $76.89. The stock had a trading volume of 984,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,225,148. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

