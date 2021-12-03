iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Belvedere Trading LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Belvedere Trading LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,387,513 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Belvedere Trading LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $219.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $182.94 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

