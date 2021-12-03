iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IWO)

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,908 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 280% compared to the typical volume of 1,028 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $291.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $262.55 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.90 and a 200-day moving average of $302.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWO. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 469,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,234,000 after acquiring an additional 78,868 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

