iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 45.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,971 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,823 shares in the last quarter. Baymount Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 25.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,905,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,586,000 after acquiring an additional 782,971 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 133.4% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,656,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,983,000 after acquiring an additional 946,390 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $20.69 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.