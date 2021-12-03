iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,381 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.7% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $24,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 160,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 340,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,199,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 388,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,734,000 after buying an additional 124,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.56. The company had a trading volume of 29,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,942. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $84.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day moving average is $75.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

