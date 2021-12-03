Ispolink (ISP) Trading Down 12.5% This Week

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Ispolink has a market cap of $15.55 million and $1.88 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00044921 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.19 or 0.00246727 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00086675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Ispolink

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,490,493,819 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

