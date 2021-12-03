Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TALK. Citigroup lowered shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

Get Italk alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TALK opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. Italk has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Italk will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $2,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP acquired a new position in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,182,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,223,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Italk by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,796,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,295 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,813,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Italk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,301,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.