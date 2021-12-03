iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm Sells 12,395 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 12,395 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $424,900.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,371 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $357,695.79.

On Friday, November 26th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 12,674 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $453,095.50.

On Monday, October 18th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 6,167 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $167,372.38.

On Friday, October 15th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,932 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,941.84.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,929 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $567,803.77.

On Monday, October 11th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 48,812 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $1,329,638.88.

On Thursday, October 7th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $31,023.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,711 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $560,439.66.

On Thursday, September 30th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $61,884.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 11,625 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $314,921.25.

Shares of ITOS opened at $35.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.93 and a beta of 1.94. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 181.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

