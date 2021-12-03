Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.1% over the last three years.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 252.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 32.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 26.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,441 shares during the period.

About Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

