Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.1% over the last three years.
Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93.
About Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.
