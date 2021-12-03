James G. Reinhart Sells 10,600 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $191,118.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. ThredUp Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in ThredUp in the third quarter worth about $64,309,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,893,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 710.2% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,134,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,375 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 105.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,866,000. 25.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDUP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ThredUp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

