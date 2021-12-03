Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JSMD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 92.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth $8,739,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter.

JSMD stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.33. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $58.68 and a 52-week high of $70.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

