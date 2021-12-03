Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Short Interest Update

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the October 31st total of 7,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 846,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $130,178,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,547,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,087,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,033,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBI stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $12.61. 478,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,009. Janus International Group has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01.

A number of research firms have commented on JBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

