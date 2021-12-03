JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target Lowered to 270.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,350.00 to 270.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

OTCMKTS:JDSPY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. 583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $16.16.

JD Sports Fashion shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, December 8th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, December 8th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, December 8th.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

