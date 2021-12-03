Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Scientific Games in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.41). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGMS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.92. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $90.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

