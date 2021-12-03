Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.12% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

