Jeffrey Farber Purchases 10,000 Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Stock

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Director Jeffrey Farber bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $19,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LCI opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.97. Lannett Company, Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Lannett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.