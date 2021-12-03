Jesse Chew Sells 6,130 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) SVP Jesse Chew sold 6,130 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $28,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.86. 847,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $6.01.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.44 million for the quarter. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Accuray by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 47,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Accuray by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 813,424 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Accuray by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 83,315 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

