Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ JFIN opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. Jiayin Group has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a negative return on equity of 150.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jiayin Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFIN. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Jiayin Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jiayin Group during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

