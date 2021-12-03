JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 163 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 66.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 25.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $727,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.36.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.44 and its 200-day moving average is $103.78. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.69 and a 1 year high of $112.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

