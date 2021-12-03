JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $158,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $397,080,000 after acquiring an additional 287,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $358,360,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Best Buy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,517,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $289,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,419,702 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $278,217,000 after acquiring an additional 106,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $272,224,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

NYSE:BBY opened at $103.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.05.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

