JJJ Advisors Inc. Purchases 869 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 62.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Newmont by 55.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Newmont by 34.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 13.6% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 3.7% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 66.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $53.27 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.28.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,790,030. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.