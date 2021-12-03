JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE CMTG opened at $18.32 on Monday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $18.37.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

