JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.
Shares of JOAN opened at $9.37 on Friday. JOANN has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.
In related news, SVP Robert Will acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in JOANN by 3,059.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 42,839 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.
JOANN Company Profile
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.