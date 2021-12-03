JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Get JOANN alerts:

Shares of JOAN opened at $9.37 on Friday. JOANN has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JOANN will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Will acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in JOANN by 3,059.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 42,839 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.