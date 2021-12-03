JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JOAN stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.37. 851,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,374. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. JOANN has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JOAN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JOANN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

In other JOANN news, SVP Robert Will bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in JOANN in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in JOANN by 84.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in JOANN by 2,168.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 42,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in JOANN in the second quarter valued at about $716,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

