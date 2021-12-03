John C. Malone Sells 90,903 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Chairman John C. Malone sold 90,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $4,216,990.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

The Liberty Braves Group stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.48. 137,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.71 million, a PE ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 0.91. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 29,581 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BATRA. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

