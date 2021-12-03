John C. Malone Sells 90,903 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Chairman John C. Malone sold 90,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $4,216,990.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
The Liberty Braves Group stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.48. 137,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.71 million, a PE ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 0.91. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 29,581 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Liberty Braves Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
