John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by 27.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE HTY opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $7.04.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

