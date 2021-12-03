John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) declared a dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by 29.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $17.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.14% of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

