John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

MNZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 451 ($5.89) target price on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 451 ($5.89) target price on shares of John Menzies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

John Menzies stock opened at GBX 276.24 ($3.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £253.86 million and a PE ratio of -6.44. John Menzies has a twelve month low of GBX 194 ($2.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 365.65 ($4.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 291.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 306.58.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

