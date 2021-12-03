John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

MNZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 451 ($5.89) target price on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 451 ($5.89) target price on shares of John Menzies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

John Menzies stock opened at GBX 276.24 ($3.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £253.86 million and a PE ratio of -6.44. John Menzies has a twelve month low of GBX 194 ($2.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 365.65 ($4.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 291.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 306.58.

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.