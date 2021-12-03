John R. Fielder Sells 350 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $32,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

American States Water stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,947. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. American States Water has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $97.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average is $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.11.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

Several research firms have commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,714,000 after buying an additional 418,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American States Water by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,707,000 after purchasing an additional 248,042 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of American States Water by 380.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 177,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after buying an additional 140,573 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 20.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,429,000 after buying an additional 130,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in American States Water during the third quarter worth about $7,141,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

