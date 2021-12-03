Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 3,919 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 87.6% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,971,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,207 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.5% during the third quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,101,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $435,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,940 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $321.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.53, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.95. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.