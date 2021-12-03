Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,566,000 after buying an additional 54,390,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,891,000 after buying an additional 11,254,844 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,002.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,761,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,911,000 after buying an additional 7,511,132 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $119,878,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,728,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,910,000 after buying an additional 1,629,548 shares during the period.

GOVT stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.