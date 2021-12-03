Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 1.5% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT stock opened at $248.11 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $266.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.86 and a 200 day moving average of $252.06.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.