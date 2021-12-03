Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Makes New $3.25 Million Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,041.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after buying an additional 461,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average is $48.23. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $50.38.

