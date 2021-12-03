Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Purchases 5,943 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 295,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,799,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% during the third quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.8% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $157.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.90 and a 200 day moving average of $166.90. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $147.69 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

