Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.220-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.540 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $76.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.50. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $44.91 and a 52-week high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.19.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

